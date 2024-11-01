Financial Advocates Investment Management Cuts Stock Position in Pacer Trendpilot Fund of Funds ETF (NYSEARCA:TRND)

Financial Advocates Investment Management decreased its position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot Fund of Funds ETF (NYSEARCA:TRND – Free Report) by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,618 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,159 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in Pacer Trendpilot Fund of Funds ETF were worth $1,626,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Pacer Trendpilot Fund of Funds ETF stock opened at $32.92 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $33.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.21. The firm has a market cap of $54.33 million, a PE ratio of 20.86 and a beta of 0.73. Pacer Trendpilot Fund of Funds ETF has a 52-week low of $27.58 and a 52-week high of $33.68.

Pacer Trendpilot Fund of Funds ETF Company Profile

The Pacer Trendpilot Fund of Funds ETF (TRND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer Trendpilot Fund of Funds index. TRND, a fund of funds, provides exposure to large- and mid-cap companies in developed markets including the US. Its underlying funds use momentum to toggle to cash at 50% or 100%.

