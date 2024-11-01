Financial Advocates Investment Management Boosts Stake in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS)

Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its stake in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS – Free Report) by 15.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,270 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,896 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF were worth $1,457,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $33,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $37,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $45,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $198,000. Finally, Creative Planning purchased a new position in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $223,000.

Shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF stock opened at $49.75 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $49.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.64. PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $48.47 and a 1 year high of $49.81.

The PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (PULS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofAML USD Libor 3 Month index. The fund is an actively managed bond fund that specializes in short-term, high-credit-quality debt securities denominated in US dollars. The fund seeks total return that is consistent with capital preservation.

