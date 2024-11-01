Fidelity Electric Vehicles and Future Transportation ETF (BATS:FDRV) Shares Down 0.7% – Should You Sell?

Fidelity Electric Vehicles and Future Transportation ETF (BATS:FDRV – Get Free Report) shares were down 0.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $13.94 and last traded at $13.99. Approximately 4,153 shares changed hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $14.09.
Fidelity Electric Vehicles and Future Transportation ETF Stock Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of $32.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.00 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.61.
Fidelity Electric Vehicles and Future Transportation ETF Company Profile
The Fidelity Electric Vehicles and Future Transportation ETF (FDRV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a modified market-cap-weighted index of companies that are involved in the production of electric and\u002For autonomous vehicles or other initiatives regarding the future of transportation.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Fidelity Electric Vehicles and Future Transportation ETF
- How to Most Effectively Use the MarketBeat Earnings Screener
- Microsoft Can Hit New All-Time Highs This Year – Here’s Why
- Stock Splits, Do They Really Impact Investors?
- Zillow Stock’s Bull Case: Why This Recent Sell-Off Could Be a Buy
- Insider Trading – What You Need to Know
- IonQ’s Quantum Surge: Ride the Wave or Cash Out?
Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Electric Vehicles and Future Transportation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Electric Vehicles and Future Transportation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.