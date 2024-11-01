Fidelity Electric Vehicles and Future Transportation ETF (BATS:FDRV) Shares Down 0.7% – Should You Sell?

Fidelity Electric Vehicles and Future Transportation ETF (BATS:FDRV – Get Free Report) shares were down 0.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $13.94 and last traded at $13.99. Approximately 4,153 shares changed hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $14.09.

Fidelity Electric Vehicles and Future Transportation ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $32.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.00 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.61.

Fidelity Electric Vehicles and Future Transportation ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity Electric Vehicles and Future Transportation ETF (FDRV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a modified market-cap-weighted index of companies that are involved in the production of electric and\u002For autonomous vehicles or other initiatives regarding the future of transportation.

