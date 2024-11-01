Fennec Pharmaceuticals (FENC) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Fennec Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FENC – Get Free Report) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, November 7th. Analysts expect Fennec Pharmaceuticals to post earnings of ($0.14) per share for the quarter.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FENC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.26). Fennec Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 53.38% and a net margin of 5.59%. The business had revenue of $7.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.21) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Fennec Pharmaceuticals to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

FENC traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $4.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 112,300. The company has a quick ratio of 7.75, a current ratio of 8.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.03 and a beta of 0.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.35. Fennec Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $4.09 and a 12 month high of $11.92.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on FENC. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price objective (down previously from $16.00) on shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on Fennec Pharmaceuticals from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their target price on Fennec Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops product candidates for use in the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is the Sodium Thiosulfate, which has completed the Phase III clinical trial for the prevention of cisplatin induced hearing loss or ototoxicity in children.

