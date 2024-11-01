Femasys Inc. (NASDAQ: FEMY) revealed in its recent 8-K filing on October 29, 2024, that the company has updated its slide presentation, now available on its official website. Included as Exhibit 99.1 in the filing, the updated presentation is intended for use in engagements with investors, analysts, and other relevant parties.

The information shared in the filing itemizes that the materials attached to Item 7.01 represent disclosure under Regulation FD and should not be perceived as a filed document per Section 18 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Femasys Inc. explicitly noted the non-inclusion of any obligation to revise or update the information detailed in the corporate presentation.

Furthermore, the company highlighted the showcase of a Corporate Presentation dated October 2024 in the exhibit, emphasizing the disruptive nature of its contributions to women’s reproductive health through ongoing innovation. The forward-looking statements made within the presentation underscore management’s vision and beliefs concerning the future, acknowledging associated risks and uncertainties inherent in the industry.

The financial statements and exhibits shared in the filing, including the Corporate Presentation, provide stakeholders with a comprehensive insight into Femasys Inc.’s current operations, strategic outlook, and ongoing initiatives within the women’s health segment. The presented material encompasses the company’s mission, investment highlights, key leadership team, commercially available products, and future growth prospects.

Investors and industry experts are advised to review the complete Exhibit 99.1 for an in-depth understanding of Femasys Inc.’s latest developments, strategic direction, and market positioning. The company continues to strategically navigate the dynamic landscape of women’s health while aiming to drive innovation and improved outcomes in reproductive care.

The posted Corporate Presentation, combined with the disclosure in the 8-K filing, serves as a pivotal resource for stakeholders tracking Femasys Inc.’s trajectory in the market and its commitment to advancing women’s reproductive healthcare solutions.

This article provides a summary of the recent 8-K filing by Femasys Inc., detailing the updates to its investor presentation and the significance of the information shared therein.

