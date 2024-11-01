Farmmi (NASDAQ:FAMI) Shares Down 6.1% – Time to Sell?

Farmmi, Inc. (NASDAQ:FAMI – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 6.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.28 and last traded at $0.30. Approximately 504,332 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 23% from the average daily volume of 655,329 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.32.

Farmmi Price Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.55.

About Farmmi

Farmmi, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in processing and sale of agricultural products in China, the United States, Japan, Canada, Europe, Korea, and the Middle East. The company offers Shiitake mushrooms, Mu Er mushrooms, and other edible fungi, such as bamboo fungi, agrocybe aegerila, pleurotus eryngii, grifola frondose, coprinus comatus, and hericium erinaceus, as well as dried edible fungi.

