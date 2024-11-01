F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on FFIV. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on F5 from $212.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of F5 from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of F5 from $205.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of F5 from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on F5 from $186.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $233.56.

FFIV stock opened at $233.88 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $13.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $214.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $189.62. F5 has a 1 year low of $149.40 and a 1 year high of $250.46.

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The network technology company reported $3.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.45 by $0.22. F5 had a return on equity of 20.80% and a net margin of 20.13%. The company had revenue of $747.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $730.43 million. F5’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.76 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that F5 will post 10.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

F5 announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Monday, October 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the network technology company to purchase up to 7.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other F5 news, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 1,450 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.35, for a total value of $273,107.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 124,022 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,359,543.70. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other F5 news, CFO Francis J. Pelzer sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.73, for a total transaction of $98,365.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 31,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,123,221.25. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 1,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.35, for a total transaction of $273,107.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 124,022 shares in the company, valued at $23,359,543.70. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,700 shares of company stock worth $1,170,702 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in F5 by 36.2% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,324 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $2,147,000 after purchasing an additional 3,008 shares during the last quarter. Norden Group LLC bought a new position in shares of F5 in the first quarter valued at approximately $317,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of F5 by 6.6% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 10,362 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,965,000 after buying an additional 642 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of F5 by 10.6% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 84,242 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $14,602,000 after buying an additional 8,058 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in F5 by 28.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 89,906 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $17,045,000 after buying an additional 19,746 shares in the last quarter. 90.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific region. The company’s distributed cloud services enable its customers to deploy, secure, and operate applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

