Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) Releases Q2 2025 Earnings Guidance

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR – Get Free Report) updated its second quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.160-0.200 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 0.180. The company issued revenue guidance of $273.0 million-$283.0 million. Extreme Networks also updated its FY 2025 guidance to EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on EXTR. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Extreme Networks from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Extreme Networks from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of Extreme Networks from $17.00 to $22.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $16.50 target price on shares of Extreme Networks in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Extreme Networks currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

Extreme Networks Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:EXTR traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $15.09. The company had a trading volume of 1,441,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,870,505. The company has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of -15.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.33, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Extreme Networks has a one year low of $10.49 and a one year high of $18.77.

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The technology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $256.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $253.21 million. Extreme Networks had a negative return on equity of 80.55% and a negative net margin of 12.11%. Extreme Networks’s revenue was down 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Extreme Networks will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Extreme Networks news, CEO Edward Meyercord sold 35,725 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.75, for a total transaction of $526,943.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,448,378 shares in the company, valued at $21,363,575.50. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Extreme Networks Company Profile

Extreme Networks, Inc delivers cloud-driven networking solutions that leverage the powers of machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, and automation.

The company designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment and develops the software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.

Recommended Stories

