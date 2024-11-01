ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The business services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. ExlService had a return on equity of 23.23% and a net margin of 10.61%. The firm had revenue of $472.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $460.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. ExlService updated its FY24 guidance to $1.61-$1.63 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 1.610-1.630 EPS.

ExlService Trading Down 0.8 %

EXLS stock traded down $0.35 during trading on Friday, reaching $41.32. 362,826 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 944,606. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 2.45. ExlService has a 52-week low of $26.15 and a 52-week high of $42.27. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $37.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.67 billion, a PE ratio of 36.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.00.

Get ExlService alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on EXLS shares. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of ExlService from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of ExlService from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Monday, September 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on ExlService from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of ExlService from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of ExlService from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.86.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other ExlService news, EVP Ajay Ayyappan sold 21,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.38, for a total transaction of $721,980.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,909 shares in the company, valued at $1,028,271.42. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Vikas Bhalla sold 11,190 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.25, for a total transaction of $383,257.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 100,866 shares in the company, valued at $3,454,660.50. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Ajay Ayyappan sold 21,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.38, for a total value of $721,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,028,271.42. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 134,875 shares of company stock valued at $4,716,859. Company insiders own 4.16% of the company’s stock.

ExlService Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ExlService Holdings, Inc operates as a data analytics, and digital operations and solutions company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Insurance, Healthcare, Analytics, and Emerging Business segments. It also provides digital operations and solutions and analytics-driven services, such as claims processing, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business acquisition, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer service using digital technology, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced automation; digital customer acquisition services using a software-as-a-service delivery model through LifePRO and LISS platforms; subrogation services; and Subrosource software platform, an end-to-end subrogation platform.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ExlService Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ExlService and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.