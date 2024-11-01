Evotec (OTCMKTS:EVTCY) Reaches New 52-Week Low – Here’s Why

Evotec SE (OTCMKTS:EVTCY – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $3.90 and last traded at $3.92, with a volume of 92109 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $3.86.

Evotec Stock Up 1.0 %

The stock has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.66 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.41 and its 200 day moving average is $4.38.

Evotec Company Profile

Evotec SE engages in the discovery and development of new drugs for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies. It operates through the following segments: EVT Execute and EVT Innovate. The EVT Execute segment provides stand-alone or integrated drug discovery solutions for collaborators targets and programmers on a typical fee-for-service basis or through a variety of commercial structures, which may include performance-based components, such as milestones and royalties.

