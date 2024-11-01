Evolution Mining Limited (OTCMKTS:CAHPF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Evolution Mining Limited (OTCMKTS:CAHPF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,176,400 shares, a drop of 5.8% from the September 30th total of 3,372,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 15,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 203.6 days.
Evolution Mining Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:CAHPF opened at $3.15 on Friday. Evolution Mining has a 1 year low of $1.86 and a 1 year high of $3.54. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.03 and its 200-day moving average is $2.69.
About Evolution Mining
