EVI Industries, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:EVI) Shares Bought by Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC

Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in EVI Industries, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:EVI – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 775,266 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,615 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC owned 0.06% of EVI Industries worth $14,986,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of EVI Industries in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in EVI Industries by 35.6% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 3,195 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 838 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in shares of EVI Industries by 42.8% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 4,850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,454 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of EVI Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $158,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of EVI Industries by 18.7% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 13,765 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 2,168 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of EVI Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

EVI Industries Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of EVI Industries stock traded down $0.05 on Friday, reaching $19.83. 310 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,353. The firm has a market cap of $252.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.18 and a beta of 0.34. EVI Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.51 and a 1-year high of $27.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

EVI Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:EVI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. EVI Industries had a return on equity of 4.22% and a net margin of 1.60%. The business had revenue of $90.15 million during the quarter.

EVI Industries Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.25%.

EVI Industries Profile

EVI Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution, sale, rental, and lease of commercial and industrial laundry and dry-cleaning equipment in the United States, Canada, the Caribbean, and Latin America. The company sells and/or leases commercial laundry equipment specializing in washing, drying, finishing, material handling, water heating, power generation, and water reuse applications.

