Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE:EB) Position Increased by Rice Hall James & Associates LLC

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC grew its position in Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE:EB – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,174,978 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 108,300 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC’s holdings in Eventbrite were worth $5,938,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EB. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in Eventbrite by 169.7% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 193,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,062,000 after purchasing an additional 121,966 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its holdings in shares of Eventbrite by 1,793.8% during the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 224,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,228,000 after buying an additional 212,275 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its position in Eventbrite by 30.6% during the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 155,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $855,000 after buying an additional 36,550 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Eventbrite by 1,827.6% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 876,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,799,000 after acquiring an additional 830,568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Eventbrite by 597.8% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 115,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,000 after acquiring an additional 98,723 shares in the last quarter. 91.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on EB. Piper Sandler downgraded Eventbrite from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $9.00 to $4.00 in a report on Friday, August 9th. KeyCorp lowered shares of Eventbrite from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Eventbrite from $10.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. BWS Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Eventbrite in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial lowered Eventbrite from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eventbrite presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.58.

Eventbrite Stock Up 1.3 %

EB opened at $3.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.95. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.18. Eventbrite, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.51 and a twelve month high of $9.20.

Eventbrite (NYSE:EB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $84.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.15 million. Eventbrite had a negative net margin of 4.20% and a negative return on equity of 7.82%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.03) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Eventbrite, Inc. will post -0.24 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eventbrite

In other news, CTO Vivek Sagi sold 75,000 shares of Eventbrite stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.44, for a total value of $258,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 495,464 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,704,396.16. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CTO Vivek Sagi sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.44, for a total value of $258,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 495,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,704,396.16. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Charles Baker sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.03, for a total transaction of $60,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 628,152 shares in the company, valued at $1,903,300.56. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 21.46% of the company’s stock.

Eventbrite Profile

Eventbrite, Inc operates a two-sided marketplace that provides self-service ticketing and marketing tools for event creators in the United States and internationally. Its platform integrates components needed to plan, promote, and produce live events that allow creators to reduce friction and costs, enhance reach, and drive ticket sales.

