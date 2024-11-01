Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) Receives Buy Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reissued their buy rating on shares of Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $60.00 price target on the specialty retailer’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on ETSY. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Etsy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on Etsy from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Etsy from $64.00 to $56.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Raymond James decreased their target price on Etsy from $72.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $56.00 target price on shares of Etsy in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.65.

Etsy Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ETSY traded up $1.30 during trading on Thursday, hitting $52.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,925,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,753,712. Etsy has a fifty-two week low of $47.10 and a fifty-two week high of $89.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $52.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.30. The company has a market capitalization of $6.05 billion, a PE ratio of 26.63, a PEG ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 1.97.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The specialty retailer reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $662.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $652.47 million. Etsy had a net margin of 9.17% and a negative return on equity of 47.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Etsy will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Etsy declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, October 30th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the specialty retailer to reacquire up to 17.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Etsy

In related news, CAO Merilee Buckley sold 1,676 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.11, for a total transaction of $85,660.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Toni Thompson Nadal sold 1,443 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.11, for a total value of $73,751.73. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,257.12. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Merilee Buckley sold 1,676 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.11, for a total transaction of $85,660.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,619 shares of company stock valued at $240,825. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Etsy by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,528,736 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $929,695,000 after buying an additional 91,900 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Etsy by 14.3% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,764,064 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $339,964,000 after acquiring an additional 721,454 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Etsy by 21.1% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,215,370 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $248,623,000 after buying an additional 734,200 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Etsy by 52.3% during the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,100,284 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $123,875,000 after purchasing an additional 721,453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Etsy by 16.8% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 1,540,465 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $105,861,000 after purchasing an additional 221,275 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.53% of the company’s stock.

About Etsy

Etsy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, and France. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers. The company also offers Reverb, a musical instrument marketplace; Depop, a fashion resale marketplace; and Elo7, a Brazil-based marketplace for handmade and unique items.

