Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ESTA) is Rice Hall James & Associates LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ESTA – Free Report) by 10.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 793,300 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 76,959 shares during the period. Establishment Labs comprises about 1.9% of Rice Hall James & Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC’s holdings in Establishment Labs were worth $34,326,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ESTA. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in Establishment Labs by 32,968.7% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 97,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,949,000 after buying an additional 96,928 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Establishment Labs by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 37,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,909,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Establishment Labs during the 1st quarter worth $263,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Establishment Labs during the first quarter valued at about $21,415,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Establishment Labs by 11.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 77,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,960,000 after purchasing an additional 8,210 shares during the last quarter. 72.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Establishment Labs alerts:

Establishment Labs Stock Down 4.2 %

NASDAQ ESTA opened at $43.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.30, a current ratio of 4.44 and a quick ratio of 2.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $43.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.07. Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.96 and a 1 year high of $60.12.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Establishment Labs ( NASDAQ:ESTA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by ($0.11). Establishment Labs had a negative net margin of 54.97% and a negative return on equity of 220.67%. The firm had revenue of $44.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.65) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. will post -2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ESTA shares. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Establishment Labs from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Establishment Labs from $61.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on Establishment Labs from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $68.00 target price on shares of Establishment Labs in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.83.

View Our Latest Analysis on ESTA

About Establishment Labs

(Free Report)

Establishment Labs Holdings Inc, a medical technology company, manufactures and markets medical devices for aesthetic and reconstructive plastic surgery. The company primarily offers silicone gel-filled breast implants under the Motiva Implants brand. It also provides Motiva Ergonomix and Motiva Ergonomix2 gravity sensitive round soft silicone-gel-filled breast implants; and Motiva Flora Tissue Expander, a breast tissue expander.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ESTA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Establishment Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Establishment Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.