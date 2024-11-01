ESAB (NYSE:ESAB) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.13 EPS

ESAB (NYSE:ESAB – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.13, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $673.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $620.50 million. ESAB had a return on equity of 17.27% and a net margin of 9.47%. The business’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. ESAB updated its FY 2024 guidance to 4.800-4.950 EPS.

ESAB Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of ESAB traded up $1.97 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $125.01. The stock had a trading volume of 45,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 249,474. ESAB has a 12-month low of $70.78 and a 12-month high of $127.33. The firm has a market cap of $7.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.92. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $105.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.06.

ESAB Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th were given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 27th. ESAB’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.49%.

In related news, CFO Kevin J. Johnson sold 5,044 shares of ESAB stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $630,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,429,125. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In related news, CFO Kevin J. Johnson sold 5,044 shares of ESAB stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $630,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,429,125. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Shyam Kambeyanda sold 59,120 shares of ESAB stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.96, for a total value of $7,269,395.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 53,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,627,789.92. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on ESAB. Bank of America lifted their target price on ESAB from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $138.00 price objective (up from $122.00) on shares of ESAB in a research report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on ESAB from $107.00 to $102.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on ESAB from $120.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their target price on ESAB from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.00.

ESAB Corporation engages in the formulation, development, manufacture, and supply of consumable products and equipment for use in cutting, joining, automated welding, and gas control equipment. Its comprehensive range of welding consumables includes electrodes, cored and solid wires, and fluxes using a range of specialty and other materials; and cutting consumables comprising electrodes, nozzles, shields, and tips.

