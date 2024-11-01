Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $4.26

Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 30th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 13th will be paid a dividend of 4.26 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, December 11th. This represents a $17.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 13th.

Equinix has increased its dividend by an average of 10.8% annually over the last three years. Equinix has a dividend payout ratio of 136.2% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Equinix to earn $33.44 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $17.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 51.0%.

EQIX opened at $908.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market cap of $86.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.88, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $868.35 and a 200 day moving average of $804.80. Equinix has a fifty-two week low of $684.14 and a fifty-two week high of $943.02.

Equinix ( NASDAQ:EQIX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.88 by ($4.72). The business had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. Equinix had a net margin of 12.29% and a return on equity of 8.55%. Equinix’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $8.04 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Equinix will post 31.01 EPS for the current year.

In other Equinix news, Chairman Charles J. Meyers sold 6,234 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $823.97, for a total transaction of $5,136,628.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 7,680 shares in the company, valued at $6,328,089.60. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 863 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction on Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $915.00, for a total value of $789,645.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,531,365. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Charles J. Meyers sold 6,234 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $823.97, for a total transaction of $5,136,628.98. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 7,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,328,089.60. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,906 shares of company stock worth $9,071,764 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

EQIX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Equinix from $870.00 to $980.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Equinix from $671.00 to $810.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Equinix from $873.00 to $971.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Equinix from $954.00 to $985.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Equinix from $945.00 to $975.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $944.63.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company . Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

