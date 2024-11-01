EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) Short Interest Update

EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,490,000 shares, a drop of 9.8% from the September 30th total of 21,600,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,880,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.8 days.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities research analysts have commented on EQT shares. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of EQT from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of EQT from $43.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of EQT from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of EQT from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of EQT in a research note on Friday, September 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.17.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on EQT
Hedge Funds Weigh In On EQT
EQT Stock Performance
Shares of EQT traded down $2.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $36.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,554,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,037,565. The company has a market cap of $16.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.51 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.60. EQT has a 52-week low of $30.02 and a 52-week high of $45.23.
EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. EQT had a net margin of 12.45% and a return on equity of 4.52%. The company’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that EQT will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
EQT Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.1575 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 6th. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. EQT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.00%.
About EQT
EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company sells natural gas and natural gas liquids to marketers, utilities, and industrial customers through pipelines located in the Appalachian Basin. It also offers marketing services and contractual pipeline capacity management services.
Further Reading
