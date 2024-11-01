Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The oil and gas producer reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.01), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $13.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.87 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 10.32% and a return on equity of 20.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.60 EPS.

Enterprise Products Partners Stock Performance

Enterprise Products Partners stock opened at $28.66 on Friday. Enterprise Products Partners has a 1-year low of $25.61 and a 1-year high of $30.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of $62.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.94.

Enterprise Products Partners Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 31st will be issued a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.65%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EPD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Wednesday. US Capital Advisors raised shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Bank of America began coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Enterprise Products Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.73.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. It operates in four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

