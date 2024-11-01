Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The oil and gas producer reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.01), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $13.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.87 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 10.32% and a return on equity of 20.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.60 EPS.
Enterprise Products Partners stock opened at $28.66 on Friday. Enterprise Products Partners has a 1-year low of $25.61 and a 1-year high of $30.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of $62.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.94.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 31st will be issued a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.65%.
Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. It operates in four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.
