EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC) Upgraded to “Hold” at Mizuho

EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Mizuho to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on ENLC. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. raised EnLink Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Wells Fargo & Company cut EnLink Midstream from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, August 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of EnLink Midstream from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley cut EnLink Midstream from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded EnLink Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, EnLink Midstream currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.40.

EnLink Midstream Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ENLC opened at $14.83 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market cap of $6.84 billion, a PE ratio of 49.43 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.73. EnLink Midstream has a 1-year low of $11.53 and a 1-year high of $14.96.

EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.06). EnLink Midstream had a return on equity of 8.22% and a net margin of 2.15%. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that EnLink Midstream will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at EnLink Midstream

In related news, major shareholder Infrastructure Investor Global sold 200,340,753 shares of EnLink Midstream stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.90, for a total value of $2,985,077,219.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of EnLink Midstream during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $873,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in shares of EnLink Midstream during the first quarter worth $1,453,000. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY increased its holdings in shares of EnLink Midstream by 4.3% during the second quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 2,254,063 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $31,016,000 after buying an additional 93,587 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of EnLink Midstream by 22.8% during the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 2,245,529 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $30,629,000 after purchasing an additional 416,424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in EnLink Midstream by 468.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 102,368 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,409,000 after buying an additional 84,372 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 45.87% of the company’s stock.

EnLink Midstream Company Profile

EnLink Midstream, LLC provides midstream energy services in the United States. The company operates through Permian, Louisiana, Oklahoma, North Texas, and Corporate segments. It is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas; fractionating, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas liquids; and gathering, transporting, stabilizing, storing, trans-loading, and selling crude oil and condensate, as well as providing brine disposal services.

