Enbridge Inc. (TSE:ENB) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.92

Enbridge Inc. (TSE:ENB – Get Free Report) (NYSE:ENB) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 30th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a dividend of 0.915 per share on Sunday, December 1st. This represents a $3.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th.
Enbridge Stock Performance
ENB stock opened at C$56.24 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$55.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$51.78. Enbridge has a 52 week low of C$43.94 and a 52 week high of C$58.28. The stock has a market cap of C$122.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 131.26, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.76.
Enbridge (TSE:ENB – Get Free Report) (NYSE:ENB) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported C$0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.62 by C($0.04). Enbridge had a net margin of 13.54% and a return on equity of 8.57%. The company had revenue of C$11.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$5.86 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Enbridge will post 3.511912 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of analysts recently issued reports on ENB shares. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on Enbridge from C$53.00 to C$57.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Enbridge from C$55.00 to C$59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Enbridge from C$57.00 to C$60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Enbridge from C$57.00 to C$59.00 in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Enbridge from C$54.00 to C$56.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$56.31.
Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.
