Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:EDN) Hits New 52-Week High – Still a Buy?

Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:EDN – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $28.75 and last traded at $28.47, with a volume of 91239 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $27.28.

Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima Trading Up 6.9 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.98.

Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:EDN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $1.51. Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima had a net margin of 17.06% and a return on equity of 31.06%. The business had revenue of $551.43 million for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.48) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima

Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EDN. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in shares of Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima by 1,488.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 3,176 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 2,976 shares in the last quarter. Ping Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima during the 2nd quarter valued at about $941,000. Finally, Helikon Investments Ltd boosted its stake in Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima by 45.5% during the second quarter. Helikon Investments Ltd now owns 502,260 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,232,000 after acquiring an additional 157,042 shares in the last quarter. 1.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima is involved in the distribution and sale of electricity in Argentina. The company was incorporated in 1992 and is based in Buenos Aires, Argentina. Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima operates as a subsidiary of Empresa de Energía del Cono Sur SA.

