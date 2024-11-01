Empower Price Reaches $0.0002 on Major Exchanges (MPWR)

Empower (MPWR) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on November 1st. During the last week, Empower has traded 0.1% higher against the dollar. Empower has a total market cap of $3,234.59 and $1.20 worth of Empower was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Empower token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Empower Token Profile

Empower’s genesis date was November 23rd, 2021. Empower’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,130,662 tokens. Empower’s official Twitter account is @clubrare_nft. The official website for Empower is mpwr.clubrare.xyz. The official message board for Empower is medium.com/clubrare-universe.

Empower Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Empower (MPWR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Empower has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Empower is 0.00015303 USD and is down -0.08 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://mpwr.clubrare.xyz/.”

