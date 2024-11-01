Empire (TSE:EMP.A) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Empire Company Limited (TSE:EMP.A – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$35.82 and traded as high as C$40.33. Empire shares last traded at C$40.19, with a volume of 287,312 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Empire from C$38.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. National Bankshares lifted their price target on Empire from C$42.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Empire from C$41.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Empire from C$40.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Desjardins raised their price target on shares of Empire from C$42.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$43.14.

Get Empire alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on EMP.A

Empire Price Performance

Empire Dividend Announcement

The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$39.63 and a 200-day moving average of C$35.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.51, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of C$5.64 billion, a PE ratio of 14.66, a PEG ratio of 16.20 and a beta of 0.48.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 15th. Empire’s payout ratio is currently 29.20%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Empire news, Senior Officer Douglas Bigler Nathanson sold 4,525 shares of Empire stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$39.66, for a total value of C$179,461.50. In other news, Senior Officer Douglas Bigler Nathanson sold 4,525 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$39.66, for a total value of C$179,461.50. Also, Senior Officer Pierre St-Laurent sold 4,850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$41.21, for a total value of C$199,868.50. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 13,033 shares of company stock worth $526,583. 2.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Empire Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Empire Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food retail and related real estate businesses in Canada. It operates through two segments, Food Retailing, and Investments and Other Operations. The company owns, affiliates, and franchises approximately 1,500 retail stores under various retail banners, including Sobeys, Safeway, IGA, Foodland, FreshCo, Thrifty Foods, and Lawtons Drugs; and approximately 350 retail fuel locations.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Empire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Empire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.