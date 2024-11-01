Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) Updates Q3 Earnings Guidance

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Free Report) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.85-1.02 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.4-2.55 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.53 billion. Electronic Arts also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 7.040-7.650 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Citigroup lowered Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $148.00 to $161.00 in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Roth Mkm lifted their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $154.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.39.

Electronic Arts Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:EA traded up $0.69 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $151.54. The stock had a trading volume of 532,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,052,714. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $144.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $140.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.78, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.79. Electronic Arts has a 1-year low of $124.92 and a 1-year high of $153.51.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The game software company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.06. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 18.56% and a net margin of 14.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Electronic Arts will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Electronic Arts Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 27th. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.54%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 7,384 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.91, for a total value of $1,106,935.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,675,692.90. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 2,500 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.88, for a total transaction of $372,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,448,493.36. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 7,384 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.91, for a total transaction of $1,106,935.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,675,692.90. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,644 shares of company stock valued at $3,340,377 over the last 90 days. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

See Also

