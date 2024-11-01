Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWTX) Short Interest Update

Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWTX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,490,000 shares, a drop of 9.1% from the September 30th total of 9,340,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,210,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.0 days. Approximately 14.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Insider Activity at Edgewise Therapeutics

In other Edgewise Therapeutics news, General Counsel John R. Moore sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.37, for a total transaction of $1,418,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 3,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $92,259.24. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Edgewise Therapeutics news, insider Alan J. Russell sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.27, for a total value of $2,120,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $359,566.13. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel John R. Moore sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.37, for a total value of $1,418,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 3,252 shares in the company, valued at $92,259.24. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 278,176 shares of company stock valued at $7,893,316. 24.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Edgewise Therapeutics

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EWTX. Quest Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics by 156.9% during the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 1,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Edgewise Therapeutics by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics by 37.3% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,561 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Edgewise Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $161,000.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on EWTX shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Edgewise Therapeutics from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of Edgewise Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Edgewise Therapeutics from $25.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Edgewise Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Edgewise Therapeutics from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.60.

Edgewise Therapeutics Trading Up 1.3 %

EWTX stock traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $34.00. 445,314 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 957,519. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $25.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.91. Edgewise Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $5.12 and a 12-month high of $36.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.76 and a beta of 0.20.

Edgewise Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EWTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.02. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Edgewise Therapeutics will post -1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Edgewise Therapeutics Company Profile

Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapies for the treatment of muscle disorders. Its lead product candidate, EDG-5506, an orally administered small molecule that is in Phase II clinical trials, designed to address the root cause of dystrophinopathies including Duchenne muscular dystrophy and Becker muscular dystrophy.

