Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Short Interest Update

Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,860,000 shares, a decrease of 7.9% from the September 30th total of 2,020,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 947,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ecolab

In related news, EVP Gregory B. Cook sold 3,811 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.33, for a total value of $950,196.63. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,080 shares in the company, valued at $2,014,586.40. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Ecolab news, Director Victoria Reich sold 393 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $98,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 24,041 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,010,250. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Gregory B. Cook sold 3,811 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.33, for a total transaction of $950,196.63. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,014,586.40. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Ecolab

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ecolab in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Kings Path Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Ecolab during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 74.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $233.00 to $283.00 in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $240.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Ecolab from $271.00 to $279.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Ecolab from $260.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $267.00 to $265.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ecolab has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $277.20.

Ecolab Stock Performance

ECL stock traded down $1.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $244.57. 1,383,419 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,089,536. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $252.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $241.61. Ecolab has a one year low of $167.30 and a one year high of $262.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.01. Ecolab had a net margin of 13.05% and a return on equity of 22.12%. The firm had revenue of $4 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.54 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Ecolab will post 6.65 EPS for the current year.

Ecolab Company Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Global Industrial; Global Institutional & Specialty; and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

Featured Stories

