ECB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECBK) Short Interest Update

ECB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECBK – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,700 shares, a decrease of 7.1% from the September 30th total of 12,600 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 9,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Insider Activity

In other ECB Bancorp news, CFO Brandon Lavertu purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.97 per share, for a total transaction of $69,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 45,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $628,650. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 6.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ECB Bancorp

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in ECB Bancorp stock. Eastern Bank purchased a new stake in shares of ECB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECBK – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 16,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000. Eastern Bank owned 0.17% of ECB Bancorp at the end of the most recent reporting period. 30.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ECB Bancorp Trading Up 1.6 %

NASDAQ:ECBK traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $15.00. 1,572 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,070. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.82 million, a P/E ratio of 38.46 and a beta of 0.79. ECB Bancorp has a 12 month low of $9.88 and a 12 month high of $15.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.20 and a 200 day moving average of $13.20.

ECB Bancorp (NASDAQ:ECBK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter. ECB Bancorp had a net margin of 5.68% and a return on equity of 2.14%. The company had revenue of $6.30 million during the quarter.

ECB Bancorp Company Profile

ECB Bancorp, Inc operating as a holding company for Everett Co-operative Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, including certificate of deposit accounts, IRAs, money market accounts, savings accounts, demand deposit accounts, and interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing checking accounts.

