eBay’s (EBAY) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC restated their buy rating on shares of eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $72.00 price objective on the e-commerce company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on EBAY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on eBay from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Wolfe Research started coverage on eBay in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. UBS Group increased their price objective on eBay from $59.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of eBay in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of eBay from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.95.

eBay Price Performance

Shares of EBAY traded up $0.53 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $58.04. 1,803,800 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,430,492. The company has a market cap of $28.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.32. eBay has a 1 year low of $37.17 and a 1 year high of $67.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $63.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The e-commerce company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88. eBay had a net margin of 19.68% and a return on equity of 30.15%. The business had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that eBay will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

eBay Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. eBay’s payout ratio is 27.14%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Stephen J. Priest sold 1,167 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.63, for a total transaction of $77,757.21. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 65,079 shares in the company, valued at $4,336,213.77. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other eBay news, CEO Jamie Iannone sold 5,625 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.56, for a total value of $374,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 553,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,852,008.96. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Stephen J. Priest sold 1,167 shares of eBay stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.63, for a total value of $77,757.21. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 65,079 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,336,213.77. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,391 shares of company stock worth $2,678,424 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On eBay

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in shares of eBay by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 52,494 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $3,418,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Optas LLC raised its holdings in shares of eBay by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Optas LLC now owns 34,082 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $2,219,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. Davis Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in eBay by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Davis Investment Partners LLC now owns 23,475 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $1,531,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC increased its stake in eBay by 6.8% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 3,173 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of eBay by 3.0% during the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 7,547 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

eBay Company Profile

eBay Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, China, Germany, and internationally. The company’s marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com, off-platform businesses, and the eBay suite of mobile apps.

