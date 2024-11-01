Dymension Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $298.32 Million (DYM)

Dymension (DYM) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on November 1st. One Dymension coin can now be purchased for $1.41 or 0.00002040 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Dymension has a total market cap of $298.32 million and approximately $17.54 million worth of Dymension was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Dymension has traded 9.9% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69,245.71 or 1.00066593 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69,235.91 or 1.00052429 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Dymension Profile

Dymension’s total supply is 1,035,640,315 coins and its circulating supply is 211,351,402 coins. The official website for Dymension is dymension.xyz. Dymension’s official Twitter account is @dymension.

Buying and Selling Dymension

According to CryptoCompare, “Dymension (DYM) is a cryptocurrency . Dymension has a current supply of 1,035,608,867 with 211,270,737 in circulation. The last known price of Dymension is 1.46518584 USD and is down -3.93 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 121 active market(s) with $15,946,343.23 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dymension.xyz/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dymension directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dymension should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dymension using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

