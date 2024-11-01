DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Receives $130.54 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $131.46.
Several equities analysts have issued reports on DTE shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on DTE Energy from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on DTE Energy from $120.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on DTE Energy from $121.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Barclays lifted their target price on DTE Energy from $128.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on DTE Energy in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $131.00 target price on the stock.
DTE stock opened at $124.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $125.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $118.36. The company has a market capitalization of $25.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.83, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.67. DTE Energy has a 1-year low of $92.58 and a 1-year high of $131.66.
DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to various residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through coal-fired plants, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and solar assets.
