Dream Finders Homes (NASDAQ:DFH) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.14 EPS

Dream Finders Homes (NASDAQ:DFHGet Free Report) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.14), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $986.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. Dream Finders Homes had a return on equity of 32.99% and a net margin of 8.00%. The business’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.75 EPS.

Dream Finders Homes Stock Performance

NASDAQ DFH traded up $1.24 on Friday, reaching $31.09. 145,763 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 417,980. Dream Finders Homes has a fifty-two week low of $21.15 and a fifty-two week high of $44.38. The firm has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $33.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.71.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Bank of America raised their price objective on Dream Finders Homes from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Patrick O. Zalupski sold 11,804 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.62, for a total transaction of $337,830.48. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,130,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,366,558.34. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Patrick O. Zalupski sold 11,804 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.62, for a total value of $337,830.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,130,907 shares in the company, valued at $32,366,558.34. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick O. Zalupski sold 54,665 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.42, for a total transaction of $1,826,904.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,056,618 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,312,173.56. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 341,506 shares of company stock valued at $11,356,792. Company insiders own 70.45% of the company’s stock.

About Dream Finders Homes

Dream Finders Homes, Inc operates as a holding company for Dream Finders Homes LLC that engages in homebuilding business in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Southeast, Mid-Atlantic, Midwest, and Financial Services. It designs, constructs, and sells single-family entry-level, and first-time and second time move-up homes, as well as active adult homes and custom homes in Florida, Texas, Tennessee, North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, Colorado, and the Washington, DC metropolitan area.

