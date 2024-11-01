Dragonfly Energy Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:DFLI) Short Interest Down 9.7% in October

Dragonfly Energy Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:DFLI – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,020,000 shares, a decline of 9.7% from the September 30th total of 1,130,000 shares. Currently, 3.5% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 326,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.1 days.

Institutional Trading of Dragonfly Energy

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DFLI. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dragonfly Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Dragonfly Energy in the second quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, KFG Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Dragonfly Energy by 174.3% during the 1st quarter. KFG Wealth Management LLC now owns 308,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 196,230 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.19% of the company’s stock.

Dragonfly Energy Stock Up 2.6 %

Shares of DFLI stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.53. 114,871 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 554,371. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.56 million, a P/E ratio of -1.02 and a beta of -0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.75. Dragonfly Energy has a 12-month low of $0.43 and a 12-month high of $1.46.

Dragonfly Energy Company Profile

Dragonfly Energy ( NASDAQ:DFLI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $13.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.17 million. Dragonfly Energy had a negative net margin of 59.58% and a negative return on equity of 165.91%. As a group, research analysts expect that Dragonfly Energy will post -0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dragonfly Energy Holdings Corp. engages in the manufacturing and sale of deep cycle lithium-ion batteries for recreational vehicles, marine vessels, solar and off-grid residence industries, and industrial and energy storage markets. The company provides lithium power systems comprising solar panels, chargers and inverters, system monitoring, alternator regulators, accessories, and others.

