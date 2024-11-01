Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:DRW3) Shares Down 2.2% – Should You Sell?

Shares of Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:DRW3 – Get Free Report) traded down 2.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as €45.20 ($49.13) and last traded at €45.50 ($49.46). 7,284 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 33,804 shares. The stock had previously closed at €46.50 ($50.54).

Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA Stock Down 1.9 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $383.99 million, a P/E ratio of 7.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of -0.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is €46.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €48.27.

About Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA

Drägerwerk AG & Co KGaA operates as a medical and safety technology company worldwide. It develops, produces, and markets system solutions, equipment, and services for acute point of care, including emergency medicine, perioperative care, intensive care, and perinatal medicine. The company also develops, produces, and markets products, system solutions, and services for personal protection, gas detection technology, and integrated hazard management to customers in industry and mining sectors, as well as public sectors, such as fire departments, police, and disaster protection.

