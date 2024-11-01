Dover (NYSE:DOV) Raised to “Outperform” at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Dover (NYSE:DOV – Free Report) from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note published on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Wolfe Research currently has $227.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on DOV. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $215.00 target price (up from $210.00) on shares of Dover in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Dover from $190.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Dover from $192.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $208.00 price target on shares of Dover in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Dover from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dover has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $207.44.

NYSE:DOV opened at $189.31 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $187.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $182.68. The company has a market cap of $25.97 billion, a PE ratio of 16.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.22. Dover has a twelve month low of $127.25 and a twelve month high of $195.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

In related news, SVP Ivonne M. Cabrera sold 1,220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $225,700.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 47,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,706,100. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Dover news, SVP Ivonne M. Cabrera sold 1,220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $225,700.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 47,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,706,100. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 14,818 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $2,593,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,156,700. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,042 shares of company stock valued at $7,368,578 in the last three months. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dover

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dover by 2.1% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,085 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,319,000 after buying an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Dover by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 379,103 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $67,173,000 after acquiring an additional 3,620 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Dover by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,681 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,373,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Dover by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 2,157 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners grew its position in shares of Dover by 48.5% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 306 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 84.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Dover

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company's Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in vehicle aftermarket, waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

