Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.42 EPS

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The auto parts company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.42, Briefing.com reports. Dorman Products had a return on equity of 15.97% and a net margin of 8.75%. The business had revenue of $503.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $509.54 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.40 EPS. Dorman Products’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Dorman Products updated its FY24 guidance to $6.85-6.95 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 6.850-6.950 EPS.

Dorman Products Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DORM traded up $13.76 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $127.79. 380,966 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 129,465. Dorman Products has a 12 month low of $64.89 and a 12 month high of $129.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $113.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $101.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a PE ratio of 23.25 and a beta of 0.82.

Insider Transactions at Dorman Products

In other Dorman Products news, Director Steven L. Berman sold 2,669 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.57, for a total value of $300,449.33. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 876,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $98,628,880.92. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Dorman Products news, Director Steven L. Berman sold 2,669 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.57, for a total transaction of $300,449.33. Following the transaction, the director now owns 876,156 shares in the company, valued at $98,628,880.92. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven L. Berman sold 27,632 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.72, for a total transaction of $3,197,575.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 936,024 shares in the company, valued at $108,316,697.28. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 53,297 shares of company stock worth $6,163,491. 10.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, CJS Securities started coverage on shares of Dorman Products in a research report on Friday, September 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $134.00 price objective on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.33.

Dorman Products Company Profile

Dorman Products, Inc supplies replacement and upgrade parts for passenger cars, light trucks, medium- and heavy-duty trucks, utility terrain vehicles, and all-terrain vehicles in the motor vehicle aftermarket industry in the United States and internationally. It offers engine products, including intake and exhaust manifolds, fans, thermostat housings, and throttle bodies; undercar products comprising fluid lines, fluid reservoirs, connectors, 4-wheel drive components and axles, drain plugs, other engine, and transmission and axle components; steering and suspension products consist of control arms, ball joints, tie-rod ends, brake hardware and hydraulics, wheel and axle hardware, suspension arms, knuckles, links, bushings, and leaf springs, as well as other suspension, steering, and brake components; body products, such as door handles and hinges, window lift motors, window regulators, switches and handles, wiper components, lighting, electrical, and other interior and exterior vehicle body components, including windshields for UTVs; electronics products comprise new and remanufactured modules, clusters and sensors; and hardware products, such as threaded bolts and auto body fasteners, automotive and home electrical wiring components, and other hardware assortments and merchandise.

Further Reading

