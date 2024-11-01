DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.17 EPS

DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.17, Briefing.com reports. DoorDash had a negative net margin of 1.69% and a negative return on equity of 2.46%. The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.19) earnings per share. DoorDash’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

DoorDash Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of DASH stock traded down $3.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $153.70. 449,980 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,827,573. DoorDash has a twelve month low of $83.58 and a twelve month high of $165.07. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $139.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $124.05.

Get DoorDash alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Shona L. Brown sold 5,005 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $600,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 65,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,822,320. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Shona L. Brown sold 5,005 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $600,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 65,186 shares in the company, valued at $7,822,320. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Ravi Inukonda sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.86, for a total transaction of $895,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 396,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,651,994.72. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 383,710 shares of company stock worth $53,725,640 over the last 90 days. 7.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on DASH shares. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of DoorDash from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on DoorDash from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on DoorDash from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer increased their target price on DoorDash from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of DoorDash from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $159.42.

View Our Latest Stock Report on DoorDash

About DoorDash

(Get Free Report)

DoorDash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a commerce platform that connects merchants, consumers, and independent contractors in the United States and internationally. The company operates DoorDash Marketplace and Wolt Marketplace, which provide various services, such as customer acquisition, demand generation, order fulfillment, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for DoorDash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DoorDash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.