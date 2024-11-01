Divi (DIVI) One Day Trading Volume Tops $146,899.09

Divi (DIVI) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on November 1st. One Divi coin can now be purchased for $0.0009 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Divi has traded up 7.7% against the dollar. Divi has a total market cap of $3.84 million and $146,899.09 worth of Divi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $24.99 or 0.00035632 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.02 or 0.00005730 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.89 or 0.00011243 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00001792 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0729 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0461 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.20 or 0.00005987 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00003420 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000463 BTC.

Divi (CRYPTO:DIVI) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 27th, 2018. Divi’s total supply is 4,078,488,481 coins. The Reddit community for Divi is https://reddit.com/r/diviproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Divi’s official Twitter account is @diviproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. Divi’s official message board is blog.diviproject.org. The official website for Divi is www.diviproject.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Divi (DIVI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018. Users are able to generate DIVI through the process of mining. Divi has a current supply of 4,078,063,020.9750867 with 4,078,062,439.9750867 in circulation. The last known price of Divi is 0.00094626 USD and is up 0.71 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 14 active market(s) with $145,805.33 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.diviproject.org/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Divi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Divi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Divi using one of the exchanges listed above.

