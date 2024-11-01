Diversify Wealth Management LLC Acquires 900 Shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Diversify Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,406 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the quarter. Diversify Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $627,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. TruNorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Sysco during the second quarter worth $25,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sysco by 1,240.0% during the 3rd quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 335 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Fairscale Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sysco during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Canoe Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Sysco in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Sysco in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Sysco alerts:

Sysco Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of SYY stock opened at $74.93 on Friday. Sysco Co. has a one year low of $64.28 and a one year high of $82.89. The stock has a market cap of $36.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $76.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.75.

Sysco Dividend Announcement

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $20.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.47 billion. Sysco had a net margin of 2.44% and a return on equity of 101.04%. The business’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. Analysts predict that Sysco Co. will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 4th were given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 4th. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.44%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Sysco from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Sysco from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Sysco from $82.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Sysco from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Sysco from $87.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sysco has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $85.77.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Sysco

Sysco Profile

(Free Report)

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sysco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sysco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.