Dignity (LON:DTY) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Dignity plc (LON:DTY – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 549 ($7.12) and traded as high as GBX 562 ($7.29). Dignity shares last traded at GBX 549 ($7.12), with a volume of 18,577 shares.
Dignity Stock Performance
The company has a market capitalization of £275.43 million, a PE ratio of -97.34 and a beta of 1.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 549 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 549. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 850.30, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.35.
About Dignity
Dignity plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides funeral services in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Funeral Services, Crematoria, and Pre-arranged Funeral Plans. The Funeral Services segment provides funerals and ancillary items, such as memorials and floral tributes. The Crematoria segment offers cremation services, as well as sells memorials and burial plots at the company operated crematoria and cemeteries.
