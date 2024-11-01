Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Issues Positive Forecast for Corning (NYSE:GLW) Stock Price

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $49.00 to $54.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the electronics maker’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price indicates a potential upside of 13.47% from the stock’s current price.

GLW has been the subject of several other reports. Mizuho upgraded shares of Corning from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $44.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. UBS Group increased their price target on Corning from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Corning from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $39.00 price target on shares of Corning in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of Corning from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Corning has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.08.

Get Corning alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Corning

Corning Trading Down 0.9 %

NYSE:GLW opened at $47.59 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $40.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 279.94, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Corning has a 12 month low of $26.41 and a 12 month high of $51.03. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.22.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. Corning had a net margin of 1.24% and a return on equity of 13.45%. The business had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Corning will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Corning

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. West Oak Capital LLC boosted its stake in Corning by 0.4% during the third quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 51,565 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,328,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC increased its position in Corning by 4.5% during the third quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 5,444 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC raised its stake in Corning by 3.3% during the third quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 7,481 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. Grove Bank & Trust raised its stake in Corning by 21.5% during the second quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 1,414 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. boosted its holdings in Corning by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. now owns 17,050 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $770,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. 69.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Corning Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.