DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning.

XRAY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a report on Friday, September 20th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $34.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, DENTSPLY SIRONA presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.67.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Stock Down 1.0 %

XRAY stock opened at $23.17 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. DENTSPLY SIRONA has a 12 month low of $22.85 and a 12 month high of $37.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.29.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $984.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $993.61 million. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a negative net margin of 4.75% and a positive return on equity of 11.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that DENTSPLY SIRONA will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of XRAY. UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 430.3% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 928 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 753 shares during the period. LRI Investments LLC grew its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 82.7% during the 2nd quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 1,246 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 564 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 40.2% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,179 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.70% of the company’s stock.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc manufactures and sells various dental products and technologies worldwide. It operates in four segments: Connected Technology Solutions, Essential Dental Solutions, Orthodontic and Implant Solutions, and Wellspect Healthcare. The company offers dental equipment comprising imaging equipment, motorized dental handpieces, treatment centers, other instruments, amalgamators, mixing machines, and porcelain furnaces; and dental CAD/CAM technologies to support dental restorations, such as intraoral scanners, 3-D printers, mills, other software and services, and a full-chairside economical restoration of esthetic ceramic dentistry, as well as DS Core, its cloud-based platform.

