Degen Price Tops $0.0083 on Top Exchanges (DEGEN)

Degen (DEGEN) traded down 9.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on November 1st. One Degen token can now be bought for approximately $0.0083 or 0.00000012 BTC on major exchanges. Degen has a market capitalization of $103.54 million and approximately $31.05 million worth of Degen was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Degen has traded 32.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Degen Token Profile

Degen’s total supply is 36,965,935,954 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,481,637,551 tokens. The official message board for Degen is warpcast.com/~/channel/degen. The official website for Degen is www.degen.tips. Degen’s official Twitter account is @degentokenbase.

Degen Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Degen (DEGEN) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Base platform. Degen has a current supply of 36,965,935,954 with 14,179,608,879 in circulation. The last known price of Degen is 0.00912696 USD and is down -8.08 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 150 active market(s) with $32,910,328.56 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.degen.tips/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Degen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Degen should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Degen using one of the exchanges listed above.

