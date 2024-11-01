Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Stock Position Lifted by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 11.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 379,217 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 37,500 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $158,259,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DE. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 53,338.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 854,484 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $356,602,000 after buying an additional 852,885 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in Deere & Company by 46,892.9% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 772,094 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $322,218,000 after buying an additional 770,451 shares during the period. Swedbank AB acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the first quarter worth approximately $191,628,000. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the 2nd quarter valued at $166,937,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Deere & Company by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,146,441 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $802,037,000 after acquiring an additional 279,627 shares during the period. 68.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DE traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $404.46. The company had a trading volume of 75,936 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,434,563. Deere & Company has a twelve month low of $340.20 and a twelve month high of $420.47. The company has a market capitalization of $110.66 billion, a PE ratio of 13.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 2.07. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $400.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $385.50.

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The industrial products company reported $6.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.63 by $0.66. Deere & Company had a net margin of 14.69% and a return on equity of 36.71%. The business had revenue of $11.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $10.20 earnings per share. Deere & Company’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a $1.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is 20.06%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DE. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Deere & Company from $443.00 to $496.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $395.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. HSBC downgraded shares of Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Deere & Company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $400.00 target price for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Deere & Company from $465.00 to $448.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $420.69.

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

