Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Stock Holdings Raised by Financial Advocates Investment Management

Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,826 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $1,597,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,988,363 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,031,500,000 after buying an additional 263,709 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in Deere & Company by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,859,021 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,585,028,000 after purchasing an additional 19,200 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Deere & Company by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,254,266 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $842,259,000 after purchasing an additional 60,255 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Deere & Company by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,146,441 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $802,037,000 after purchasing an additional 279,627 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Deere & Company by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,470,159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $603,854,000 after purchasing an additional 114,116 shares during the period. 68.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE DE opened at $404.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.87. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $400.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $385.50. Deere & Company has a 12 month low of $340.20 and a 12 month high of $420.47. The company has a market capitalization of $110.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.81, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.92.

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The industrial products company reported $6.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.63 by $0.66. Deere & Company had a net margin of 14.69% and a return on equity of 36.71%. The business had revenue of $11.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $10.20 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 25.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.06%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on DE shares. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $371.00 to $378.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $465.00 to $448.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $400.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $443.00 to $496.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $395.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Deere & Company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $420.69.

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

