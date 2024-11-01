DeepOnion (ONION) Achieves Market Cap of $696,876.44

DeepOnion (ONION) traded down 4.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 31st. In the last week, DeepOnion has traded 61.9% lower against the US dollar. DeepOnion has a total market cap of $696,876.44 and approximately $38.39 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DeepOnion coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0207 or 0.00000030 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $42.36 or 0.00061350 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.92 or 0.00017269 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00006074 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001441 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0580 or 0.00000084 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0305 or 0.00000044 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 84.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Memetic (MEME) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000017 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26,204.57 or 0.37953854 BTC.

DeepOnion Coin Profile

DeepOnion (CRYPTO:ONION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on July 12th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 22,932,642 coins and its circulating supply is 22,932,490 coins. DeepOnion’s official website is deeponion.org. The Reddit community for DeepOnion is https://reddit.com/r/deeponion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DeepOnion’s official message board is deeponion.org/community. DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @thedeeponion and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “DeepOnion is a cryptocurrency that uses of the X13 proof of work (PoW) consensus as well as proof of stake (PoS). It is natively integrated with the TOR network and always starts with TOR network. Out of the 90% premine, 70% will be air-dropped to community, 20% will be used for bounties, rewards and other promotions, and about 10% will be reserved for the dev team.

DeepOnion Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepOnion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeepOnion should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DeepOnion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

