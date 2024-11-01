DeepBook Protocol (DEEP) Price Hits $0.0557

DeepBook Protocol (DEEP) traded 6.5% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on November 1st. DeepBook Protocol has a market capitalization of $139.33 million and approximately $44.64 million worth of DeepBook Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DeepBook Protocol token can now be purchased for about $0.0557 or 0.00000079 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, DeepBook Protocol has traded down 7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $70,161.12 or 1.00041543 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $70,080.77 or 0.99926972 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About DeepBook Protocol

DeepBook Protocol launched on October 13th, 2024. DeepBook Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,500,000,000 tokens. DeepBook Protocol’s official website is deepbook.tech. DeepBook Protocol’s official Twitter account is @deepbookonsui.

Buying and Selling DeepBook Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “DeepBook Protocol (DEEP) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Sui Network platform. DeepBook Protocol has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 2,500,000,000 in circulation. The last known price of DeepBook Protocol is 0.05358909 USD and is down -1.91 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 29 active market(s) with $35,292,891.62 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://deepbook.tech/.”

