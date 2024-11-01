DA Davidson Lowers Herbalife (NYSE:HLF) Price Target to $7.50

Herbalife (NYSE:HLF – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by DA Davidson from $13.00 to $7.50 in a research report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Herbalife from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Citigroup dropped their price target on Herbalife from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Herbalife from $17.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Herbalife currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.75.

Get Herbalife alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on HLF

Herbalife Stock Performance

HLF traded up $0.63 on Thursday, hitting $8.18. The company had a trading volume of 1,643,941 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,100,315. The stock has a market capitalization of $823.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.29. Herbalife has a 12-month low of $6.59 and a 12-month high of $15.66.

Herbalife (NYSE:HLF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. Herbalife had a net margin of 1.73% and a negative return on equity of 18.25%. Analysts forecast that Herbalife will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Herbalife

In other news, Director Juan Miguel Mendoza bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.11 per share, for a total transaction of $71,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 120,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $853,200. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Herbalife

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HLF. Windacre Partnership LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Herbalife by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Windacre Partnership LLC now owns 9,203,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,495,000 after buying an additional 300,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Herbalife by 11.6% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,653,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,129,000 after acquiring an additional 692,800 shares during the period. Baupost Group LLC MA lifted its holdings in Herbalife by 128.3% in the second quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 5,124,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,244,000 after acquiring an additional 2,879,603 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Herbalife by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,776,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,354,000 after purchasing an additional 500,876 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Long Focus Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Herbalife by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Long Focus Capital Management LLC now owns 3,202,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,279,000 after purchasing an additional 323,969 shares during the period.

About Herbalife

(Get Free Report)

Herbalife Ltd. provides health and wellness products in North America, Mexico, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products in the areas of weight management; targeted nutrition; energy, sports, and fitness; outer nutrition; and literature and promotional items.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Herbalife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Herbalife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.