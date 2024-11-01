Cybin (OTCMKTS:CLXPF) Reaches New 12-Month High – Here’s What Happened

Cybin Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLXPF – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $10.50 and last traded at $9.91, with a volume of 138286 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.50.
Cybin Price Performance
The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.29. The stock has a market cap of $1.49 billion and a P/E ratio of -41.79.
Cybin Company Profile
Cybin Inc, a life sciences company, focuses on developing psychedelic therapeutics to treat various psychiatric and neurological conditions. The company operates through two segments, Serenity Life and Natures Journey. The Serenity Life segment engages in the research and development of pharmaceutical and nutraceutical psilocybin products.
