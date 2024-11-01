CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI) Trading Down 7% – Time to Sell?

CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI – Get Free Report) shares dropped 7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $16.75 and last traded at $16.80. Approximately 2,097,854 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 94% from the average daily volume of 1,081,575 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.06.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CVI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of CVR Energy from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of CVR Energy from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “sector underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. downgraded shares of CVR Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of CVR Energy from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of CVR Energy from $33.75 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CVR Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $24.75.

CVR Energy Stock Up 0.4 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.04 and a beta of 1.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $23.41 and its 200-day moving average is $26.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.41). The business had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. CVR Energy had a return on equity of 2.88% and a net margin of 0.89%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was down 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.89 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CVR Energy, Inc. will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CVR Energy

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Headlands Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of CVR Energy by 820.5% during the second quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 1,482 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,321 shares during the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in shares of CVR Energy during the third quarter worth about $46,000. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of CVR Energy by 45,560.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,283 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 2,278 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC grew its position in CVR Energy by 47.3% in the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 3,485 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 1,119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DRW Securities LLC bought a new position in CVR Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $202,000. Institutional investors own 98.88% of the company’s stock.

CVR Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CVR Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the petroleum refining and marketing, and nitrogen fertilizer manufacturing activities in the United States. It operates in two segments, Petroleum and Nitrogen Fertilizer. The Petroleum segment refines and supplies gasoline, crude oil, distillate, diesel fuel, and other refined products.

See Also

